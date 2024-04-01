Heatwave: Over 20 kids hospitalised in Ballari

BALLARI: Intense heatwave conditions have led to over 20 children below 10 years of age being admitted to hospitals in Ballari district in the last two days. Ballari district has been experiencing temperatures of over 40 degrees Celsius for the last one week.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the maximum temperature could touch 45 degrees Celsius this year. Last week, it had issued a heatwave alert across North Karnataka, including Ballari district, which is experiencing intense heat because of drought.

The admitted children are found to be suffering from dehydration, fever and vomiting.

The Ballari district administration has issued a set of guidelines, requesting citizens, especially children and the elderly, not to come out in direct sunlight without protection from 1 pm to 4 pm.