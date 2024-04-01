JDS lost political strength in state: Karnataka deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar

HASSAN: Coming down heavily on JDS leaders for fielding the family members for three parliamentary constituencies, Karnataka PCC president DK Shivakumar said on Monday that the JDS completely has lost the political strength in recent years as the JDS supremo HD Devegowda fielded his son- in- law over BJP symbol, in Bengaluru rural, Son in Mandya and grandson in Hassan.

Addressing a huge gathering here, he said that the JDS would lose all four seats. DK Shivakumar, who is also the Deputy chief minister, ridiculed the the BJP's alliance with JDS, which had destabilized the BJP government and allegedly also had hatched the conspiracy to send the former chief minister and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa to jail.

Interestingly DK Shivakumar also advised the BJP workers to teach JDS a lesson in the election while asking the former BJP MLA Preetam J Gowda, Cement Manju MLA Sakleshpur, Hulahalli Suresh MLA Belur and Belliprakash former MLA Kadur to be careful in the bastion of Gowda.

"Gowda and his sons are cunning and dangerous. They are opportunistic politicians and are making futile attempts to finish him with conspiracy. They may also finish you people in the politics if failed to handle the political situation carefully," he added.

Home minister G Parameshwar urged the people to vote for congress to save the constitution. The people also should put full stop for dynasty politics in Hassan. Ministers KN Rajanna, Chaluvarayaswamy also addressed the gathering on the occasion.