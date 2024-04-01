Karnataka: Fresh trouble for Joshi as Lingayats close ranks

BENGALURU: While the BJP is aiming to win all 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, one calculation seems to be going seriously wrong -- its equation with the Lingayat community. The statement by Fakeer Dingaleshwara Swamiji that he will contest and defeat Union minister Pralhad Joshi, may not go down well with the BJP.

Dingaleshwara Swami, the pontiff of Shirahatti Fakireshwara Mutt, has called for a meeting of mutt devotees on April 2. He told TNIE over phone that a meeting of swamijis was held to seek their opinion, and now a meeting of bhaktas is being called, and another meeting will be held to take a final decision.

Dingaleshwara Swami has openly said his “aim is to defeat Pralhad Joshi’’, and called for a change in the Dharwad MP candidate. “I am not speaking on my own, I am only being a channel for the voice of the people who have suffered pain at the hands of Pralhad Joshi. His administration has been destructive,’’ he said. Asked if the swamijis would change their stand, he said “there is no question of going back on this’’.

When contacted, Pralhad Joshi refused to comment.

The Dingaleshwara Swami’s call comes in the backdrop of expressions of displeasure by other Lingayat community heads, like the powerful Lingayat Panchamsalis, Lingayat Nolamba community and Lingayat Banija community about the lack of representation, and that senior leader Jagadish Shettar was not treated fairly.