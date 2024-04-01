Karnataka MP Srinivasa Prasad’s close aides abandon BJP to join Congress foreseeing political future

MYSURU: In a strategic political move, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah appears to be orchestrating a significant shift in Chamarajanagar MP Srinivas Prasad's political allegiance towards the Congress party.

This shift, characterized by several loyalists and family members of Srinivas Prasad abandoning the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to join Congress, is seen as a crucial development in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections.

Dubbed "Operation Hasta" unofficially, this maneuver by the Congress aims to bring back Srinivas Prasad's loyalists and family members into the party fold, bolstering its voter base.

The move comes as Congress leaders, including Minister Dr H C Mahadevappa and his son Sunil Bose, gear up to contest from Chamarajanagar constituency, alongside M Lakshman in the Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha constituency.

Despite Srinivas Prasad's assertions of maintaining amicable relations with leaders from all political parties over his five decades-long political career and denying speculations of rejoining Congress, rumours abound about his potential endorsement of Congress candidates ahead of the Chamarajanagar polls, which could wield substantial influence.

While Srinivas Prasad himself has distanced himself from the BJP and announced electoral retirement, his associates and family members within the BJP are making moves to switch sides to Congress, foreseeing future political shifts.