No Ram temple wave, Cong will win 18-20 seats in Karnataka, declares Sait

BENGALURU: Senior Congress leader Tanveer Sait, who was appointed KPCC working president just ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, exuded confidence that the party’s prospects are far better than the BJP’s, and predicted that it will comfortably win 18-20 of the 28 seats in the state.

Sait told TNIE that he had observed a strong anti-incumbency factor working against the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre and its MPs, which is why the party replaced 12 of its sitting MPs with new faces. The Narasimharaja MLA from Mysuru, who has been made incharge of the minorities wing of the party and Mysuru region, said “if Modi and Amit Shah come to campaign, it will ignite our (Congress) party workers to work hard”.

He clarified that in spite of having respect for the royal Wadiyar family of Mysuru, the Congress looked at Yaduveer Wadiyar as an opponent. “Even in the past, we have seen Srinkantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar winning and losing polls,” he remarked.

Congress candidate M Lakshmana, who has fought for the causes of the people by exposing the wrongdoings of the BJP, instilled the hope that he can be the voice of the people in Parliament and there will be a change in Mysuru this time, is Sait’s analysis. The BJP-JDS alliance will not make any difference as the JDS, in the past two Lok Sabha polls, had tacitly backed BJP MP Pratap Simha, he said.