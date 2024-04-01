Rain destroys farms in parts of Vijayapura district

VIJAYAPURA: At a time when majority of the district is experiencing heat waves, a few villages in Vijayapura witnessed rain with strong winds on Saturday evening, that destroyed standing crops and took lives of cattle.

The rains destroyed nearly 100 banana plants of farmer Murugeppa Chougla in over an acre of land. The farmer who was already struggling to save his crop in the drought, now has to face a different fury of nature, as his plantation in Indi taluk has been uprooted. Murugeppa’s farm was located in Bommanahalli village, Indi taluk and he lost nearly Rs 2 lakh worth of banana plantation.

Nearly 60 trees, and some electric poles have fallen in Halagunaki village of Indi taluk. A farmer also lost two of his cattle as lightning struck in them, in the village. Lemon plantations of farmers have also reportedly been damaged due to the rain. District administration is assessing the total loss caused due to the rain.

The farmer at his Banana plantations that were destroyed due to rain and heavy wind in Indi taluk of Vijayapura district.