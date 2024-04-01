Rare 15-foot-long king cobra rescued near Agumbe in Karnataka

SHIVAMOGGA: A king cobra of exceptional size, weighing approximately 12.5 kg and measuring around 15 feet, was rescued by herpetologist Dr P Gowri Shankar at Nadpal village in Hebri taluk of Udupi district.

King cobras (Ophiophagus hannah), the world's longest venomous snakes, are native to South and Southeast Asia. They are known to reach lengths of up to 18 feet in Thailand, while the longest king cobra recorded in India, in captivity, measured 15 feet.

Dr Shankar said that during the breeding season from February to May, king cobras actively seek partners, resulting in increased human-snake conflicts. As part of the Kalinga Foundation's mission to mitigate such conflicts, Dr Shankar and his team respond to a number of king cobra rescue calls during this period.