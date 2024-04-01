Release white paper on electoral bonds: HK Patil

GADAG: Tourism Minister HK Patil on Saturday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi release a white paper on electoral bonds before the Lok Sabha elections. “It’s a big scam and the nation wants to know its details. The Congress will place the demand before the Election Commission,” Patil claimed.

Patil alleged: “The Centre is looting in the name of electoral bonds and it has looted this officially. Besides, the BJP has amassed huge amounts of black money and private funds. Big businesses have given funds in the name of bonds. We have seen the proceedings after the funds were received. ED inquiries were withdrawn and licences were cleared. This is the world’s largest scam.”