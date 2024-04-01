Siddu: I will retire if what I say on central funds is false

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said he will retire from politics if his statements on funds due from the Centre to the state are proved false. He again urged the Central government to release GST dues and drought relief funds to Karnataka immediately.

On the Income Tax Department freezing the accounts of Congress at the national level ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, he said, “It will be challenging to sustain our election campaign. It will be hard even to physically move about. Congress is a principal opposition party at the Centre and funds are bound to be a problem.’’

On funds due to the state, he said the Centre promised over Rs 5,300 crore for the Upper Bhadra Project, and it was included in the state budget presented by the then chief minister Basavaraj Bommai. But not a single rupee was allocated, he alleged. “It had said special grants of Rs 5,495 crore, as recommended by the 15th Finance Commission, would be released, but no money has come. They said they would give Rs 3,000 crore for Peripheral Ring Road and Rs 3,000 crore for rejuvenation of tanks, but those too have not been allocated. Will they pay by this evening, considering it is the last day of this financial year,” he said, mocking at the Centre.

“If this is not true, I will retire from politics. If the claims of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman that the Centre owes nothing to the state is proved false, will she retire from politics? I challenge her to face us on a common platform and clarify these issues. If they don’t give the state its legitimate dues, how will we develop the state? How will we spend money on irrigation, rural development, education, health and other critical areas? Will the Union government do it? They have not given us money even for drought relief.”