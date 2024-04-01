Villagers in Kodagu oppose mining activity and threaten to boycott elections

MADIKERI: Villagers, farmers and environmentalists of Hosuru Grama Panchayat in Kodagu has threatened to boycott the upcoming Lok Sabha elections after the administration has allegedly failed to address the issues concerning increased mining activity in the Hoskote hillock region.

The Hosuru Grama Panchayat is located on Kodagu-Hassan border and has a rich greenery around. The panchayat has not yet fallen victim to urbanization or unscientific development. However, in 2004, a private company received permission to start mining activity at Hosakote Betta – located on Hassan-Kodagu border. Since then, the villagers of both the districts have united and are fighting to stop the mining.

As confirmed by Dinesh, the Somwarpet taluk Raitha Sangha President, the mining activity has been going on for nearly six months now.