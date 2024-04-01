Villagers in Kodagu oppose mining activity and threaten to boycott elections

MADIKERI: Villagers, farmers and environmentalists of Hosuru Grama Panchayat in Kodagu has threatened to boycott the upcoming Lok Sabha elections after the administration has allegedly failed to address the issues concerning increased mining activity in the Hoskote hillock region.
The Hosuru Grama Panchayat is located on Kodagu-Hassan border and has a rich greenery around. The panchayat has not yet fallen victim to urbanization or unscientific development. However, in 2004, a private company received permission to start mining activity at Hosakote Betta – located on Hassan-Kodagu border. Since then, the villagers of both the districts have united and are fighting to stop the mining.
As confirmed by Dinesh, the Somwarpet taluk Raitha Sangha President, the mining activity has been going on for nearly six months now.
“The company has used political influence and has received NOCs from state-level to resume mining activity at Hosakote Betta. Over 30 acres of land has been leased out for the same, for 30 years. River Hemavathi flows in the region and this is also the land of River Cauvery. Such mining activities will harm the ecosystem and will have a disastrous effect on our future,” he explained.
Diwakar, another conservationist and resident of Koothi village, alleged that several locals are being lured through monetary benefits to support the mining company.
“However, we have united to stop the mining activity. Kodagu DC and tahashildar had also visited the spot. We demand respite from mining in a week,” he said.
Alongside villagers of Hosuru GP, farmers across the border from Hassan district also took part in the protests and opposed the move of the government granting permission for mining activity in Hosakote Betta.
“A river flows from Hosakote Betta range. The entire region is filled with greenery and the mining activity is a disaster in the making,” shared HT Puttegowda, a retired teacher and a conservationist. The villagers have also threatened to blacken the mining company board installed at the village. They declared to boycott the upcoming Lok Sabha elections if the permission for mining on Hosakote Betta does not stand cancelled in a week.