75 per cent children visiting hospitals in Bengaluru suffering from respiratory infections

BENGALURU: For more than four weeks hospitals in the city have been witnessing a spike in respiratory problems especially in children. Over 75 per cent of the children visiting the hospitals are coming with respiratory tract infection. Experts say this spike is due to the temperature variation, the onset of summer vacations, which increases the likelihood of cross infections and the pollen season that is going around.

Dr Tejaswi Chandra, Senior Specialist – Pediatric Pulmonology, Aster Women and Children Hospital, Whitefield said “In the past month, my OPD alone has seen at least 100 cases out of 140, wherein children presented with viral respiratory infections. This condition is medically known as viral febrile illness or viral-induced wheeze.

Almost all of them exhibited symptoms of a runny nose along with a troubling cough. Some contributing factors include the onset of summer vacations, which increases the likelihood of cross infections. Some preventive measures at home include regular handwashing, wearing face masks, and consuming lemon, tulsi, and honey concoctions.”

Dr Anupam Jaiswal, Consultant Pediatric Intensivist and Pediatrician, Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Bannerghatta said “From the past 2-3 weeks, approximately 75% of the children who visit the hospital are coming with Respiratory tract Infections. Common cold, cough, fever and some associated with vomiting and diarrhoea are the symptoms they have in varying degrees. Among these, 1 in 10 needs Pediatric Intensive Unit and respiratory support.

On the preventive measures people can take at home, Dr Anupan Jaiswal said “Preventing spread from person to person by hand hygiene and wearing a mask, avoiding allergens (cleaning and washing clothes, clean surfaces). Avoid drastic and rapid changes in temperature from the environment, food temperature and swimming in normal rather than cold pools helps avoid temperature fluctuations.”

He advised parents to look out for unusual behaviour of the child, lethargy, fast breathing and long-standing fever.