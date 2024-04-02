BJP leader KS Eshwarappa refuses to back off from contesting amid pressure from party's high command

SHIVAMOGGA: BJP leader and former deputy chief minister K S Eshwarappa said that he will be leaving for Delhi this evening on the instructions of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss his candidature for the coming polls.

Revealing this to media persons here on Tuesday, Eshwarappa said, "I got a call from Union Home Minister Amit Shah this morning. He asked me being a senior leader why I am contesting?'.

Eshwarappa further said that he told Amit Shah that the intention behind his contesting the elections is to liberate the BJP from the fist of the BSY family. It is also to ensure that the party marches in the right path, as per PM Modi's view of opposing the dynasty politics, he said.

He also said that about informing Amit Shah that the people belonging to backward classes and dalits are being sidelined by the BSY family. He added that the BSY family doesnt support the Hindutva ideology and its staunch leaders like Yatnal, C T Ravi, Sadananda Gowda and others.

Eshwarappa expressed his disappointment in the party high command not responding to the concerns related to these issues that was raised about three months ago.

He further said that he has told the home minister not to pressurise him asking him to withdraw from contesting the elections.

Answering to a question on his withdrawl from contesting the general elections, Eshwarappa asserted that "I will withdraw from contesting the elections if and only if the party high command changes the state BJP president".