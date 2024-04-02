Bug invasion: Contaminated water triggers cholera in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Amid heat waves and water crisis, cases of cholera triggered by contaminated water have surged by 40% in Bengaluru, as reported by government and private hospitals.

Many private hospitals in the city, which used to record one or two cases of cholera in a month, recorded six to seven cases in less than two weeks in March.

Health experts said people who tested positive for cholera ate food in small eateries. With the city facing a severe water shortage, eateries might have compromised with the quality of water.

Dr Ramesh GH, Head of Emergency and Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, said, “Consumption of street food such as “panipuri”, juice and other items is the reason for such diseases. Contamination of drinking water is another significant factor.”

Contaminated water triggers cholera cases

Contamination of drinking water is another significant factor.” Dr Ramesh said symptoms of cholera are vomiting and diarrhea, accompanied by fatigue resulting from electrolyte imbalances in the body. Vomiting and diarrhea lead to severe dehydration. Cholera may affect the kidneys due to fluid loss and ultimately lead to the patient’s death.

Dr Chetan Ginigeri, lead consultant, Paediatrics - Paediatric Intensive Care, Aster CMI Hospital, said that his hospital saw an uptick in the number of cholera cases in the past few days.

Emphasising the need for preventive measures, Dr Ginigeri said they include ensuring access to clean and safe drinking water, enhancing sanitation, administering vaccination in high-risk areas, and promoting good hygiene habits.