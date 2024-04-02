Congress with Rs 12 lakh crore scams competing with Modi with zero corruption charges: Amit Shah

BENGALURU: Union Home minister Amit Shah questioned how Congress after being involved in scams worth Rs 12 lakh crore during the ten year period of UPA government can compete with PM Narendra Modi who has zero charges of corruption against him.

Addressing party workers at Shakti Kendra Pramukh Sammelan organised on Tuesday in Bengaluru, Shah said that in the last 23 years as Chief Minister of Gujarat and Prime Minister of India, there have been no corruption charges against Modi. This is because he has displayed a transparent governance, he said.

Further, Shah said that Modi worked for the last 10 years in the country without taking a break, while Congress leaders have to search for their leader Rahul Gandhi who goes on international trips every few months.

Speaking about BJP in Karnataka, Shah said that in 2014, Karnataka elected 17 seats with 43 per cent vote share, in 2019, it increased to 25 seats with 51 per cent vote share.

"This time I want it to be 28 seats with 60 per cent vote share " he demanded. He also mentioned that during the UPA government, they had given Rs 1.42 lakh crore grants to Karnataka in ten years, which was Rs 4.91 lakh crore during NDA's ten-year tenure .