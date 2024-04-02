Herbalife India partners with IIMB to follow sustainable supply chain

BENGALURU: To follow sustainable supply chain practices by tackling plastic packaging usage, and pursuing net-zero impact, Herbalife India, a health and wellness company and community partnered with the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) to establish a cutting-edge Supply Chain Sustainability Lab.

The Supply Chain Sustainability Lab takes a comprehensive five-pronged approach to sustainability - knowledge creation (tools, research), expert consulting for businesses, and encouraging a collaborative ecosystem through supplier assessment, education, and industry partnerships.

The core focus of the Supply Chain Sustainability Lab is to empower businesses through development and implementation of practical tools. These first-of-their-kind tools include Transportation Emission Measurement Tool (TEMT), which measures emissions across various transportation modes. Uday Prakash, vice president – Operations and Finance, Herbalife India said, “We are developing innovative solutions, like closed-loop packaging systems, to create a more sustainable future. By leveraging successful case studies, implementing impactful tools, and collaborating with industry leaders, we are adapting best practices to suit the Indian context.”