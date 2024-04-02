Karnataka: BJP banks on development agenda, Congress dishes out regional issues

UDUPI: Though local issues are not surprisingly resonating much during the campaigning of political parties in the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha constituency this time, people are heard talking about the demand charter they have in their minds when their opinions are sought on how the battleground should look like in the ensuing election.

BJP has been on a winning streak here since 2004 general elections and the only exception is the by-election in 2012 when Congress’ K Jayaprakash Hegde won. This constituency has been a strong bastion of BJP as the Hindutva factor, coupled with Modi wave since 2014 general election, has enabled the saffron party clinch resounding victories.

Until the delimitation exercise in 2008, Udupi and Chikkamagaluru were separate Lok Sabha constituencies. In 1980, 1984, 1989, 1991 and 1996 general elections, Congress’ Oscar Fernandes ruled the roost in the Udupi Lok Sabha seat. Then came the election in 1998 when BJP’s IM Jayaram Shetty won and broke Congress’ fortress. Congress’ Vinay Kumar Sorake wrested the seat in 1999. However, BJP’s Manorama Madhwaraj won the seat in the 2004 general elections.

After the delimitation exercise, BJP’s Sadananda Gowda won in 2009 in the newly formed Udupi-Chikkamagalur constituency. Though in the 2012 by-election, Congress’ Jayaprakash Hegde clinched the seat, BJP’s Shobha Karandlaje became MP from here in 2014 and 2019 elections with impressive margins. The erstwhile Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha constituency witnessed support of voters for Congress.