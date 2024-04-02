Karnataka: Congress' Mandya candidate ‘Star’ Chandru declares assets worth Rs 223 cr

MANDYA: Congress candidate for Mandya LS seat Venkataramane Gowda aka ‘Star’ Chandru is one of the richest candidates in Karnataka with assets worth Rs 223 crore.

Congress’ Bengaluru Rural candidate DK Suresh has declared assets worth Rs 593.04 crore. Gowda and his wife Kusuma Krishnegowda own eight commercial buildings and nine residential buildings worth Rs 190 crore in Bengaluru. Gowda, 59, is a BSc graduate from Bangalore University. He owns Star Infratech and has declared Rs 29.94 crore worth movable assets, Rs 149 crore worth immovable assets and developed property with a cost of Rs 44.22 crore.

Gowda has only Rs 1.80 lakh in cash and has no jewelry and valuables. He has Rs 29.94 crore in his bank accounts. He has bank loans of Rs 15.66 crore and Rs 15.71 crore.

Gowda owns land worth Rs 99.36 crore, commercial buildings worth Rs 80.72 crore and residential buildings worth Rs 57.03 crore.

Chandru’s wife too owns crores

Gowda ’s wife Kusuma Krishnegowda, a businesswoman, owns movable assets worth Rs 182 crore, immovable assets worth Rs 62.55 crore and developed immovable property worth Rs 6.80 crore.

She owns Rs 127 crore worth self-acquired movable assets and Rs 19.93 crore inherited property. She owns commercial buildings worth Rs 36.39 crore and residential buildings worth Rs 16.09 crore. She has bank loans of Rs 2.21 crore. Kusuma owns 4,200 grams of gold jewelry worth Rs 2.29 crore, 71 carat diamonds worth Rs 15.08 lakh and 25.6 kg of silver worth Rs 21.50 lakh.

However, she has only Rs 1.90 lakh cash. Gowda and his wife own properties and investments jointly. Under HUF, they have movable self-acquired assets worth Rs 25.27 crore, inherited property worth Rs 81 lakh, Rs 50.45 lakh in banks and a loan of Rs 6.50 crore. While Gowda has a housing loan of Rs 5.55 crore, they both have Rs 17.88 crore loans taken from individuals.

Yathindra gets EC notice over Shah comment

Mysuru: The Election Commission has served notice to former MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah for making derogatory remarks against Home Minister Amit Shah. At a Congress workers’ meet at Hanur on March 28, Yathindra had called Shah a “gunda”. Legislative council members Ravikumar and Chalavadi Narayanaswamy had lodged a compliant with the Election Commission.