Karnataka: Karadi Sanganna to continue in BJP

KOPPAL: Koppal MP Karadi Sanganna will not join the Congress, but will continue with the BJP. The senior BJP leader was upset for the last few days after he was denied the ticket and his supporters had pelted stones at Koppal BJP office. His followers had also organised a big function in a show of strength. After all these developments, Sanganna had a press meet here on Monday, announcing his support for BJP candidate Basavaraj Kyavatar.

Sanganna is one of the main leaders who built the BJP in Koppal. He was a two-time MP from Koppal in 2014 and 2019. All BJP leaders in Koppal and his followers earlier felt that Sanganna will get an MP ticket, but Koppal-based doctor Kyavatar got the ticket.

Sanganna also campaigned on behalf of Kyavatar in Kushtagi from Monday evening. Sanganna’s followers said he will continue with the BJP for PM Narendra Modi’s win. Sanganna’s followers had demanded to change the contestant, but Sanganna said he convinced them as it is not possible at this moment.

There were many rumours that Sanganna will join the Congress and that DCM D K Shivakumar had approached him. Voters were also confused about Sanganna’s next move. Last week, there were reports that Sanganna will contest independently.

Sanganna said, “I have started campaigning and am telling people to vote for the BJP for Modi’s win.”