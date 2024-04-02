Karnataka: PC Mohan has assets of Rs 56.26 cr, Sowmya Reddy’s just Rs 2.30 cr

BENGALURU: BJP candidate from Bengaluru Central parliamentary constituency PC Mohan and Congress candidate from Bengaluru South constituency Sowmya Reddy filed their nominations on Monday.

Mohan, who is seeking re-election from the segment, owns assets worth Rs 56.26 crore -- movable assets worth Rs 14.46 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 41.40 crore -- as per the affidavit filed before the election commision.

While Mohan owns immovable assets worth 19.18 crore, his wife Shyla Mohan has immovable assets worth 22.21 crore. The couple have liabilities of Rs. 15.86 crore. While the incumbent MP has loans worth Rs. 5.79 crores, his wife has liabilities of Rs 10.07 crore.

The affidavit also mentions that the candidate has completed second PU from Vijaya College, Jayanagar, and has two criminal cases pending against him. Sowmya Reddy’s affidavit revealed that she has movable and immovable assets worth Rs 2.30 crore.

She has liabilities of Rs 1.50 crore and has six criminal cases pending against her. She has declared that she is a chemical engineering graduate from RV College of Engineering, Bengaluru.