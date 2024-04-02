Karnataka: Somanna is poorer than wife Shyjala by Rs 25 crore

TUMAKURU: Former minister and BJP candidate V Somanna, who declared his assets and liabilities on Monday, found himself poorer than wife G Shylaja, whose total assets are worth Rs 43,03,81,625 as against his assets worth Rs 17,74,23,590.

The margin is a whopping Rs 25,29,58,035. Somanna has 68.01 acres of agriculture land at Basapura and Kadavanthi villages in Chikkamagaluru taluk, worth Rs 4.5 crore, whereas his wife has real estate, including commercial buildings and apartments in Nagadevanahalli and Kengeri in Bengaluru, that are worth Rs 25.7 crore.

Somanna has immovable assets worth Rs 8.06 crore in Vijayanagar and MR CR Layout. He has gold (650gm) and silver jewellery worth Rs 10.35 lakh, whereas his wife has Rs 1.05 crore worth of jewels, including 2,524 gm diamonds.

Somanna’s movable assets are worth Rs 5,18,23,590, and immovable assets Rs 12,56,00,000, while Shylaja holds Rs 4,38,81,625 worth of moveable assets and Rs 38,65,00,000 worth of immovable assets. Somanna has loans of Rs 6,44,52,206 borrowed from banks while Shyalaja has Rs 16,18,48,255 in loans.