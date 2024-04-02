Karnataka: Vehicle that hit tusker still missing

BENGALURU: Four days after a tusker lost his tusk when a vehicle rammed into it, the Karnataka forest department and police officials have been unsuccessful in tracking the vehicle.

Forest officials found a broken tusk by the road near the Hediyala range of Bandipur Tiger Reserve on March 29.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the tusker was hit by a speeding vehicle. Veterinary examination showed that the tusk fell off, owing to the impact. A dog squad was also appointed to trace the vehicle, but blood stains were only found for a short distance. We are still on a look out for the vehicle, but have been unsuccessful,” said an investigating forest official.

Officials stated that the incident has added to their worries as the area where the incident occurred is outside forest area and has no CCTV cameras around.

“Analysis of the tusk shows that it is not fresh, and the impact of the vehicle on the tusker was not huge. We have combed the area, and so far, no carcass has been found. The police are checking for the vehicle,” the official added.