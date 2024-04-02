KPTCL to import 400Kv insulated vehicles in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) on Monday announced that it will import two insulated aerial work platform vehicles to assist transmission lines and substations upto 440 Kv in Mysuru and Kalaburagi.

The announcement of purchasing additional vehicles to support transmission lines during maintenance work, was a part of the recent budget announcement.

Explaining the need of these vehicles, KPTCL Managing Director Pankaj Kumar Pandey said that when maintenance works are taken up, at least a minimum of five hours is needed to restore power post shut down, which causes a lot of inconvenience to consumers.

“With this live line maintenance technique, KPTCL will be able to carry out maintenance works using state-of-the-art tools like an insulated bucket van, insulated bucket and insulated scaffolding, without shutting down any power line, thus ensuring uninterrupted power supply. This will also keep the financial position of the energy supply corporations intact,” Pandey said.

There are three such vehicles already deployed in Bengaluru, Chitradurga and Hubballi, said Pandey. KPTCL has professionally trained 15 personnel to operate and maintain the these vehicles manually.

To ensure the power supply is uninterrupted, Pandey also visited the 220 KV Nelamangala plant and inspected the functioning of the Insulated Aerial Work Platform Vehicle.