Will Marathi party MES play spoilsport in Belagavi Lok Sabha seat?

BELAGAVI: The role of the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) is likely to be crucial in the Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency by siphoning off the votes of the Marathi community. As the Marathi voters here have traditionally been BJP supporters, this could impact the prospects of the saffron party.

In the last bypoll held for the Belagavi Lok Sabha seat in 2021, about 1.16 lakh votes bagged by MES candidate Shubham Shelke nearly cost the BJP as Managala Angadi (sitting MP) was able to scrape through merely by about 4000 votes against Satish Jarkiholi of the Congress.

Senior Marathi journalist Sanjay Suryavanshi says the MES may jeopardise the chances of BJP candidate Jagadish Shettar.