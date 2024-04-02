With Rs 13K cr, Karnataka ranks second in GST collection

BENGALURU: Karnataka’s Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection has crossed Rs 13,000 crore, second only to Maharashtra. Its impressive 26% growth is the highest among the five largest states.

Karnataka’s nearest competitors Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and erstwhile Andhra Pradesh consisting of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, lagged far behind in overall collection and growth percentages.

In GST collection, Karnataka ranks second in the country, next only to Maharashtra with Rs 27,688 crore. However, Maharashtra is double the size of Karnataka.

Gujarat’s GST collection stood at Rs 11,392 crore, Tamil Nadu at Rs 11,017 crore and the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh with Rs 9,481 crore. Andhra Pradesh’s case proves the adage that divided they fall.

Experts said that united Andhra Pradesh used to be a more formidable economic force.

Karnataka GST for the year ended March 31 stood at Rs 13,014 crore. The comparison with last year’s GST collection, which was only Rs 10,360, showed a steep 26% growth.