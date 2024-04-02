Yaduveer infuses political zeal into traditional festivals in Karnataka

MYSURU: In a vibrant combination of tradition and politics, village festivals and the ‘Maari Habba’ season have become a ground for political campaigning, with parties leveraging these cultural events to connect with voters.

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, scion of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family and BJP candidate for the Mysuru-Kodagu constituency has also embraced this trend, using these age-old rituals as platforms for political outreach.

Yaduveer’s affiliation with the BJP has added historical significance, given the royal family’s historical patronage of such festivals. His strategic embrace of these age-old rituals transcends mere symbolism, infusing them with a fervent political zeal that resonates deeply with rural voters.

Amid the colourful tapestry of village festivals, jathra mahotsavs like the vibrant Vontikoppal Jathra Mahotsav, Ramanahalli Jathra, and the spirited Yelwal Mari Habba, Jayapura festival, and many more, Yaduveer, taking part in all these, has emerged as a charismatic figure, seamlessly blending tradition with contemporary political discourse. Yaduveer’s presence at these gatherings was not merely ceremonial, but he and his party strategically designed and made him take part in it to show and mark a genuine immersion in local customs.

This strategic approach, aimed at resonating with the sentiments of rural voters, is expected to help the BJP increase its electorate and reach.

“Villagers were happy that the ‘Maharaja’ himself took part in our village festival. Even Congress followers were excited to see Yaduveer visiting our village, and this sentiment might convert into votes as well,” said Naganna, a resident of Ramanalli village.

Meanwhile, this strategic approach shows the BJP and Yaduveer’s astute understanding of the electorate’s pulse, leveraging the emotive power of tradition to forge authentic connections with rural communities. As the electoral drumbeat intensifies, Yaduveer’s colorful participation in these cultural galas seems to favor him as well, seeking to capture votes and nurture a deeper sense of cultural pride and political awareness among constituents.