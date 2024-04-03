Buzz as CM Siddaramaiah plays retirement card

MYSURU: In the whirlwind of the Lok Sabha election campaign, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has strategically dropped a hint of his electoral retirement, igniting discussions and speculations across Karnataka’s political spectrum. However, the announcement is being viewed as a tactical manoeuvre by the Congress, to serve as a potent tool in rallying support, particularly in Siddaramaiah’s stronghold and adjoining constituencies.

Interacting with reporters on Tuesday, Siddaramaiah, aged 76, reflected on his illustrious four-decade-long political voyage and unveiled plans to retain power for another four years, and said he would be 81 years old by the next election cycle.

“I will be 81 in 2028, marking 50 years since I entered politics as a Taluk Board member in 1978,” he reminisced, candidly acknowledging the toll of time on his physical vigour. With a touch of introspection, he stated, “I am feeling the age in my body.”

His pronouncements, particularly resonant in his political bastion, carry multi-faceted significance. They can potentially bolster the Congress’s electoral performance and even mark a poignant juncture in the political panorama.

However, this is not the first time he is speaking about his electoral retirement, and has made such announcements time and again.

Siddaramaiah’s past declarations of retirement date back to 2013, and were reiterated in subsequent years, showcasing him as a seasoned veteran with the acumen to manoeuvre Karnataka’s dynamic political landscape.

Political circles in Mysuru are abuzz with discussions on Siddaramaiah’s adept approach, and his statements are being viewed not as mere rhetoric but as a calculated move to steer the election narrative and send clear messages to both intra-party rivals and the larger political milieu.