Can people of Karnataka be safe under Congress rule: Amit Shah

BENGALURU: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday took a dig at the Congress, saying it has taken support from the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political arm of the banned Popular Front of India, in Karnataka to face the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“I have come to know that the SDPI has extended its support to Congress. Will the people of Karnataka be safe under the Congress government? The entire country is with PM Modi. After seeing the response in this roadshow, I am confident that people of Karnataka too are with Modi,” Shah said at a roadshow in Channapatna town in Bengaluru Rural constituency.

The constituency will face a high-voltage battle with incumbent MP, DK Suresh, brother of DyCM DK Shivakumar, facing NDA candidate Dr CN Manjunath, a renowned cardiologist who was the head of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology.

Shah gave a clear indication that internal safety is a major issue in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls, and Modi alone will ensure the safety of the people besides taking the country on the path of development. “Modi appealed this time to give the NDA over 400 seats.

Are you ready? In the last 10 years, he has ensured the safety of the country and made it the fifth largest economy. If you make him the PM again, he will make the country the third largest economy,” Shah assured the gathering.

He urged the voters to ensure that the NDA wins all 28 seats in Karnataka. He drew a parallel between Modi and Dr Manjunath, saying they are honest individuals with an orientation to social service, and gave a call to the people to elect the latter by a margin of 5 lakh votes.

State JDS chief and former CM HD Kumaraswamy revealed that it was because of Shah’s advice that Manjunath was fielded on a BJP ticket. “He (Shah) said our choice should be Dr CN Manjunath from the medical field, who wiped the tears of lakhs of people. Both the BJP and JDS are like two eyes to me. It was inevitable for us to forge an alliance with the BJP and rebuild the JDS,” Kumaraswamy said.

“Seeing this sea of people, I can already taste victory. People here wish for a change. Modi has asked for 400 seats, and I am confident that I will be among the 400,” said Dr Manjunath.

BJP state chief BY Vijayendra translated Shah’s speech from Hindi to Kannada.