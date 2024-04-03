I.N.D.I.A coordination panel in Karnataka to help Congress in 28 seats

BENGALURU: The Congress is slated to form a coordination committee of 10 political parties allied with the I.N.D.I.A bloc in Karnataka, including the AAP, CPM and CPI, which will be meeting every three days or once a week until the end of the elections. This is to help the Congress candidates in all 28 Lok Sabha seats.

A decision was taken at a luncheon meeting chaired by the DCM and KPCC president DK Shivakumar here on Tuesday, claiming that the alliance will benefit the Grand Old Party in all the seats.

“All the allied parties have written that they will support us (Congress) in every LS constituency. On behalf of the CM, I would like to congratulate them for this cooperation,” he said, addressing a joint press conference at the KPCC office.

“According to our survey, the Congress will win more than 20 seats. But according to other surveys, we will win 28 seats,” Shivakumar predicted.

“The trust reposed in us needs to be maintained as about 10 political parties in Karnataka are discussing coming together to face the elections. It doesn’t matter how strong our alliance partners are, but what matters to us is their philosophy, ideology, and the people who follow them,” he remarked.

He pointed out that during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress and JDS alliance candidate in Tumakuru HD Deve Gowda lost by a margin of 12,000 votes, as the CPI candidate Shivanna had secured 17,000 votes. “Our intention is that there should not be a division of votes, as our only aim is to defeat NDA,” he said.

Minister Dr MC Sudhakar, AAP leaders Mukhyamantri Chandru and Prithvi Reddy, CPM general secretary Basavaraju, CPI leader Sundaresh, NCP state President CS Inamdar, CPI-ML general secretary Clifton D’Rozario, RJD state president Yakub Gulwadi, Forward Block state president Shivshankar, and others were in attendance.