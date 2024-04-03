INTERVIEW | Strong undercurrent in favour of Congress as people not happy with Modi’s rule: CM Siddaramaiah

Are you demanding the state’s tax share to fund the guarantees, as pointed out by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman?

The central government’s reluctance to allocate recommended funds to Karnataka is grave injustice. The finance minister’s criticism lacks substance and fails to address the dire financial needs of our progressive state. Karnataka deserves its fair share, and we’ll continue to fight for equitable distribution of funds. I am not asking state share to fund guarantees as we are capable of generating resources for these popular programmes. The Finance Commission had recommended Rs 5,495 crore as special grants, Rs 3,000 crore for Peripheral Ring Road in Bengaluru and Rs 3,000 crore for lake rejuvenation, but these funds have been denied, putting the state into trouble. The 15th Finance Commission had recommended 44 per cent of tax to the state, but it has not been paid.

The central government had announced Rs 5,300 crore to implement the Upper Bhadra Project and the previous chief minister Basavaraj Bommai too had reiterated it. But no grant has been released so far. The collection of cess and surcharge for 2023-24 has increased by 153%, but the state cannot claim it as it goes to the Union government.

How is the government addressing the water crisis in Bengaluru, and what about the long-pending Mekedatu project?

The water crisis in Bengaluru is a pressing issue, and we’ve implemented various measures to mitigate its impact. Despite challenges like deficient rainfall and depleting water sources, we’re working tirelessly to ensure availability of water. We are getting 60 per cent of water from KRS and Kabini dams, but we cannot gt the rest 40 per cent from groundwater sources, as the majority of borewells have dried up. We approached the Centre for funds for drought relief, but since it did not heed our request, we had to wage a legal battle for funds. We have been pressing for the implementation of the Mekedatu project, as it is the only solution for the Cauvery water dispute between the two states during times of rainfall distress. It is unfortunate that both AIADMK and DMK have kept the issue alive for political reasons. There is no substance in opposing the project. It is in our territory and over 177.25 tmcft of water has been allocated to Tamil Nadu, which we release in a normal year. We wish the Supreme Court rejects the Tamil Nadu petition, clearing the way for this ambitious project.

Your thoughts on Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar contesting on a BJP ticket from your home turf?

Democracy allows diverse political choices, and his candidature poses challenges, but the strong foundation of Congress in the region gives us confidence. We hope that we will be able to win the seat considering that five of the eight Assembly seats in this constituency are with Congress.

Dynasty politics has been alleged in candidate selection by Congress...

Our candidate selection process is guided by people’s choices, regional dynamics and recommendations from grassroots party members. It’s not about promoting dynasty, but about ensuring effective representation. In constituencies where senior leaders decline to contest, suggestions for kin or new faces emerge naturally. We have fixed accountability to ensure the party’s victory. We have also fielded six women candidates. Take Kolar for example where a new face, Gowthan, has been fielded amid fight between two factions.

What will be JDS’ prospects in this election?

JDS has tasted defeat in the Assembly. It will be defeated again in all the three constituencies it is contesting from, including Hassan. Though there is a keen contest in Mandya, Congress will wrest the seat.