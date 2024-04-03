KSRTC union slams BMTC for not bailing out conductor

BENGALURU: After a BMTC conductor was suspended and arrested for attacking a female passenger, the KSRTC Staff and Workers Federation condemned the BMTC management for not supporting the staff by helping him come out on bail, and registering a complaint against the passenger for making false accusations against the staff.

The federation president HV Ananatha Subbarao in a letter addressed to the BMTC MD, Ramachandran R said, “Instead of taking efforts to bring out the conductor Honappa Nagappa Agasar out on bail, the BMTC management suspended him from duty. With the efforts of our federation workers, he is out of jail on bail.”

The federation said that they went through the CCTV footage from the bus. In the footage, the woman is seen arguing with the conductor in connection with the bus ticket. “The woman hit the bus conductor first, and the conductor reacted after the attack on him,” said Ananatha Subbarao.

However, The woman’s complaint does not match with what was recorded on the CCTV footage. The woman’s complaint filed at Siddapura police station reads that the conductor refused to issue a bus ticket and that she was attacked by him, he added.

Instead of verifying the CCTV footage and enquiring the conductor, the BMTC management immediately suspended him, which is a violation of the industrial agreement said Ananatha Subbarao.

The federation demanded that the conductor’s suspension be revoked.