Not doing politics on Shettar’s personal life: Karnataka minister Laxmi Hebbalkar

BELAGAVI: “I am not doing politics on the personal life of BJP candidate Jagadish Shettar. I have only repeated the allegations made against him by some BJP leaders on social media,” said Women and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar.

Addressing media persons at Congress Bhavan in Belagavi on Tuesday, she said, “I have not stooped to the level of doing politics by taking up the personal life of Shettar. I only mentioned the allegations made by some BJP leaders on social media. Shettar’s address is the residence of former union minister and Belagavi MP late Suresh Angadi,” she said. Shettar’s son is married to Angadi’s daughter.

BJP MLA Balachandra Jarkiholi had recently said Congress leaders will run behind Shettar after he wins the elections and becomes a union minister. Reacting to it, Hebbalkar said she too is waiting for the election result.

“Let, BJP leaders play their politics, while we will do our own. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will soon visit Belagavi, Chikkodi and Kittur to campaign for Congress candidates Mrinal Hebbalkar, Priyanka Jarkiholi and Dr Anjali Nimbalkar. The heat over Lok Sabha elections is rising slowly. We have been receiving good response from voters during campaigning. Star campaigners from Maharashtra too will come for campaigning,” she added.

MLC Channaraj Hattiholi said, “Voters are aware which leaders worked for the victory of the Congress candidate in the MLC elections. Secret meetings were held and campaigns were taken up against me. We are facing the Lok Sabha elections peacefully. Voters will teach BJP a good lesson,” he added.