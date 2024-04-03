Political theatre: Smriti Irani to campaign for Dakshina Kannada candidate

Mangaluru: Union Minister Smriti Irani will campaign for Dakshina Kannada BJP candidate Capt Brijesh Chowta on Friday. BJP district president Satish Kumpala told reporters here on Tuesday that Capt Chowta will file his nomination papers at 11 am on Thursday. “He will be accompanied by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, BJP leader Sunil Kumar, MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, Udupi-Chikkamagaluru BJP candidate Kota Srinivas Poojary and others,” he said adding that they have also requested Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai to also attend, but this is yet to be confirmed.

On BJP leader Sathyajit Suratkal openly extending his support to Congress candidates in Dakshina Kannada and Shimoga LS seats, Kumpala said he will discuss the matter with the senior leadership and take a call. Asked whether Suratkal’s statement will have any impact on the election, he expressed confidence that the BJP will continue to get the support of all.

He said the first round of campaigning in nine mandalas, 61 Mahashakthi Kendras and 495 Shakthi Kendras have been completed so far. The booth-level campaign will begin from Saturday. The Maha Abhiyan or door-to-door campaign will start from April 21, he added.

Priyanka Jarkiholi kickstarts campaign

Belagavi : Campaigning by the Congress in Chikkodi Lok Sabha constituency picked up pace with party candidate Priyanka Jarkiholi taking up huge a roadshow at Raibag near Chikkodi. The show which began at Ambedkar Circle passed through several parts of the town. Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar and PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi also joined hundreds of party workers in the show.

Addressing the people, Satish said the Congress’ victory largely depended on the development plank as the party never went to the polls on religion and caste factors. He denied speculations in the media that the victory of parties was based on the crucial Lingayat votes in Chikkodi constituency and said Congress, too, has the support of Lingayats and it also has several prominent Lingayat leaders in the party. He said the Congress is going to win the seat with the support of people from all sections of society. As per surveys, he said the winning chances of the Congress and BJP were 50-50.