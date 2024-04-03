Suchana Seth's 4 year-old-son died of asphyxia, Goa police files chargesheet

BELAGAVI: Nearly three months after Suchana Seth, the CEO of a Bengaluru-based AI startup, allegedly killed her son in a hotel in Goa on January 7, the Calangute police in Goa has filed a charge sheet against Seth in the Goa Children's Court on Wednesday.

It may be recalled that the Goa police had arrested Seth along with the body in coordination with the state police when she was on her way to Bengaluru in a car.

On a tip off, the Goa police were able to arrest her hours after she killed her son and was on her way to Bengaluru with the body.

In the 642-page charge sheet against Seth, the Calangute Police said the four-year-old son of Seth died as a result of shock and respiratory asphyxia, caused by strangulation. The Goa Police also mentioned about the message which Seth had written on a tissue paper with an eyeliner before committing the murder. During the investigation, the Calangute police confirmed with the help of experts that the note written on the tissue paper was that of Seth.

According to the sources, the police have also named 59 witnesses in the case including several staff members of the hotel where she stayed in Goa. The statements of Seth's husband which were crucial in cracking the case, also were recorded by the police and have been submitted to the court.