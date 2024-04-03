The Vatican reaches out to Kannadigas in Kannada

BENGALURU: Kannada is a now global language. On Tuesday, it became the 53rd language of Vatican media and Vatican Radio – Vatican News. The Vatican said, “From Tuesday, news in this language spoken by millions in India will be available on the Vatican News web portal. It is a collaborative initiative by the Dicastery for Communication and the Archdiocese of Bangalore, in the Indian state of Karnataka.’’

Preparations were on for this project for about 24 months, according to Fr Cyril Victor, who is the communications head of The Archdiocese of Bangalore. “The past three months have been intense and finally, we had the launch on Tuesday,” he said.

Bangalore Archbishop Peter Machado said, “We are very happy that the Vatican has recognised Kannada as one of its languages. This will be useful for the people of Karnataka. Until now, the Vatican broadcast in Malayalam, Tamil and Hindi. Kannada is the fourth Indian language to be introduced. There are more protocols to post information here than regular government channels. In the Vatican, there is a radio station set up by Marconi, the inventor of radio, in 1931. It functions to this day.’’

Fr Cyril Victor said, “We have a team of about six people here who work round-the-clock to ensure the updates are made available in Kannada. Translation is extremely meticulous and there is no scope for errors.’’ Asked if other Indian languages will be included, he said there are plans to introduce Bengali, Marathi and Telugu.