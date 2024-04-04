Bescom to set up EV charging infrastructure along highways, in RTOs

BENGALURU: While electric vehicles (EV) make up around 10 per cent of the total vehicles registered in Karnataka every year, a majority of the vehicles are in Bengaluru. To encourage other cities and districts to opt for electric vehicles, the state transport department and Bangalore Electric Supply Company Limited (Bescom) are setting up charging infrastructure along highways and at Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) across the state.
There are nearly 3.4 lakh e-vehicles -- 2.98 lakh two-wheelers, 23,516 four-wheelers and 18,246 three-wheelers -- of which more than 90 per cent are registered in the state capital.
Additional Commissioner of Transport Gnanendra Kumar told TNIE, “The government is promoting e-vehicles as they reduce emissions, which helps in reducing global warming. We are promoting EVs by exempting them from paying lifetime tax, except for vehicles that cost more than Rs 25 lakh. However, the trend is that the majority of the EVs registered are in Bengaluru.”
One of the major reasons for the EV growth focussed only around Bengaluru is the lack of adequate charging infrastructure across the state. Bengaluru has more than 120 charging stations set up by Bescom. Many apartments and public places, too, have charging infra in the city, Kumar said.
"Bescom is the nodal agency to set up charging infrastructure. The lack of availability of charging infrastructure across the state was discussed at our recent meeting with Bescom. We have requested Bescom to focus on other districts and highways and places across the state, to encourage people to choose EVs," he said.
“To begin with, Bescom will be setting up charging infrastructure in selected RTOs across the state. Funds will be given by the transport department. Also, the government is supporting and promoting private players to set up necessary infrastructure along highways," explained Kumar.
He said with infrastructure development along highways and at RTOs like Dharwad, Mysuru, Mangaluru and other suitable places in districts, there will be an impetus for EV growth across the state. “This will do away with the fear of range anxiety, and people will come forward to purchase e-vehicles in other districts too,” he said.