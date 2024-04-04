Bescom to set up EV charging infrastructure along highways, in RTOs

BENGALURU: While electric vehicles (EV) make up around 10 per cent of the total vehicles registered in Karnataka every year, a majority of the vehicles are in Bengaluru. To encourage other cities and districts to opt for electric vehicles, the state transport department and Bangalore Electric Supply Company Limited (Bescom) are setting up charging infrastructure along highways and at Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) across the state.

There are nearly 3.4 lakh e-vehicles -- 2.98 lakh two-wheelers, 23,516 four-wheelers and 18,246 three-wheelers -- of which more than 90 per cent are registered in the state capital.

Additional Commissioner of Transport Gnanendra Kumar told TNIE, “The government is promoting e-vehicles as they reduce emissions, which helps in reducing global warming. We are promoting EVs by exempting them from paying lifetime tax, except for vehicles that cost more than Rs 25 lakh. However, the trend is that the majority of the EVs registered are in Bengaluru.”

One of the major reasons for the EV growth focussed only around Bengaluru is the lack of adequate charging infrastructure across the state. Bengaluru has more than 120 charging stations set up by Bescom. Many apartments and public places, too, have charging infra in the city, Kumar said.