BJP won’t win 200 LS seats, no Modi wave in Karnataka, says DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday predicted that BJP will not secure more than 200 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

He was speaking at Express Dialogues — Mini Conclave held in the city. In the run-up to the last Assembly elections in the state, Shivakumar had predicted that Congress would win 141 seats and the party secured 135 seats.

“If BJP is so powerful, they would not have gone around making so many alliances. They are also not sure of winning more than 200 seats,” Shivakumar said, adding that the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is a sign of BJP’s weakness.

Speaking on I.N.D.I.A. and dodging a question on Rahul Gandhi’s nomination in Wayanad against a non–BJP candidate, Shivakumar said, “It is still not decided who will be the leader of I.N.D.I.A. We believe in inclusivity. Instead of singling out and elevating any one individual as a leader, we will face whatever challenges may arise together.”

Shivakumar was also confident of Congress’ good show in LS elections in the state. He asserted that there is no Modi wave in Karnataka.