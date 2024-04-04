Bridge below Bengaluru-Mysuru NH to help students

BENGALURU: In a major relief for public, particularly students of numerous institutions, who risk their lives to reach or leave the Challaghatta Metro station, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has decided to build a bridge to connect both sides of the Bengaluru-Mysuru National Highway. To speed up the work, the same contractor readying the Challaghatta depot has been asked to construct it too.

The terminal station on the Purple Line was opened on October 9 last year, and the average daily footfalls hover around 10,000.

“The bridge is being built at a cost of Rs 2.22 crore and will be operational by the end of September. It will have stairs and lifts. The contractor RITES PMPL has begun the preliminary work on it,” said a senior Metro official.

With the Rajarajeshwari Medical College, ACS College of Engineering, Rajarajeshwari Dental College, SDM Institute of Ayurveda and Hospital and ICFAI Business School present in the vicinity, the station is usually bustling with people in the mornings and evenings.

Director of Projects and Planning, BMRCL, D Radhakrishna Reddy said, “We had submitted our proposal to the NHAI recently and have received their in-principle approval for the same. Since the flyover is located here, there could be some technical issues. We will be building the bridge 100 metres away from the entrance of the Metro station. It will be built below the flyover only.”