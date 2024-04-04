After gruelling 21-hour operation, Karnataka boy trapped in well rescued

VIJAYAPURA: Call it a sheer miracle or testimony to human endurance to survive in the most hostile situation or even the result of fervent prayers to the almighty, the 15-month-old boy who was stuck for nearly 21 hours in an open tubewell has been rescued.

The happy ending to the rescue operation led to enormous jubilation among the hundreds of people gathered at the site who cheered intensely when the baby was brought out alive from the 21-foot-deep tubewell on Thursday afternoon.

Satwik Mujagond, son of farmer Satish (28), a resident of Lachyan village in Indi taluk of the district, had fallen into an open tubewell at around 6:15 pm on Wednesday. The tubewell had been drilled in Satish's farm.

On hearing about the incident, hundreds of people from nearby villages started pouring in. Standing under the scorching heat they prayed for the safe return of the baby from the ‘death hole’.

Their prayers finally paid off when the infant was brought out alive in relatively good condition.

“The doctors have checked the baby and said that his condition is good. He has not sustained any external injuries. However for further checks, the baby has been shifted to the District Government Hospital,” said Deputy Commissioner T. Bhoobalan who was camping at the site till the end of the rescue operation.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, noted paediatricians Dr Mallanagouda Patil and Dr Mujahid Bagwan said several critical factors saved the baby. They include getting sufficient and timely oxygen, the position of the boy, the boy not sustaining any injury to the head or ribcage and finally completing the rescue operation within 30 hours.