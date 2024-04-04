Karnataka: MES could queer the pitch for BJP, lead to vote split

BELAGAVI: The Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) is expected to play a crucial role in Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency, and which way the dominant Maratha community votes swing will be clear once it announces its candidate. Traditionally, Marathi voters on the border have been BJP supporters and every vote going to MES will directly impact the prospects of the BJP.

In the last bypoll for Belagavi LS seat in 2021, about 1.16 lakh votes bagged by MES candidate Shubham Shelke directly impacted the BJP, and Mangala Angadi (sitting MP) was able to scrape through with about 4,000 votes against Satish Jarkiholi of the Congress.

According to senior Marathi journalist Sanjay Suryavanshi, the MES may jeopardise the chances of BJP candidate Jagadish Shettar. “If MES fields its popular leaders like Ramakant Konduskar or Shubham Shelke, the BJP will surely land in trouble. Marathi voters will rally behind Shettar strongly if the Samiti fields a lesser known leader,’’ he adds.