Karnataka: Sunil Bose declares assets worth Rs 7.8cr

MYSURU: Congress candidate Sunil Bose, son of Social Welfare Minister HC Mahadevappa, contesting from Chamarajanagar (SC reserved) constituency, has assets worth Rs 7.84 crore. Interestingly, he does not have any vehicle registered in his name.

The 42-year-old Sunil Bose has declared himself a bachelor, and lives in Ambedkar Beedhi in Hadinaru village in Nanjangud taluk, which comes under Varuna assembly constituency. He has been charged under IPC 171 (wearing garb or carrying token used by public servant with fraudulent intent) at Nanjangud Rural police station. As per the FIR, he was booked for distributing buttermilk and fruits to the public and party workers while canvassing for votes on March 28, 2017.

His movable assets are worth Rs 3.53 crore, and immovable assets worth Rs 4.31 crore. He has invested Rs 85.50 lakh in land development. Though he doesn’t have any bank loan, he owes Rs 5.56 crore to individuals.

ASSETS

Rs 9.09 lakh cash

620gm of gold worth Rs 38.44L

3,200kg of silver worth Rs 2,30,400

19 guntas of inherited land in Hadinaru village worth Rs 4.60L

1 acre 38 guntas of land in Elachagere village in Nanjangud taluk worth B12L

5904 sqft site in VV Mohalla in Mysuru, worth Rs 3.31 cr

6 acres in Elachagere village worth Rs 45L

389.83 sqft in Hadinaru village worth Rs 2.50L

809 sqft in Hadinaru village worth Rs 1.40L

Residential building in Hadinaru village worth Rs 34.80L