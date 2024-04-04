Migration casts its shadow on poll campaign in tribal hamlets of Mysuru

MYSURU: Campaigning for Lok Sabha elections is yet to gain momentum in the tribal hamlets of Chamarajanagar and Mysuru districts. The reason for this is the migration of tribals from these districts to other places in search of work.

Empty streets and locked houses in the hamlets greet leaders and workers of various parties. Most of the tribals have left for Kodagu and Wayanad district in Kerala to work in coffee plantations.

Only the aged parents and children of migrated tribals are seen in the hamlets. Parties seem to have ignored Hardanaripura near Hanur, Muneshwara Colony and Srinivasapura Colony in Chamarajanagar district, and hamlets atop the BR Hills and in parts of Gundlupet taluk. Even local revenue officials have not visited these places for election-related work.

However, many say that there is nothing new in the migration of tribals. They usually go to Kodagu and Wayanad during coffee and pepper harvesting season that starts from January. This is because of the severe shortage of labourers in these places. The tribals go there to make a quick buck.

Meanwhile, anticipating the tribals’ return to their hamlets for Ugadi festival, local leaders of various parties are planning to campaign there in a big way. They are now busy collecting details of migrant labourers so that they could prevail upon them to return to their hamlets and take part in the election process. Congress and BJP workers have started contacting the labourers over the phone, promising them freebies and goodies if they vote for their candidates.