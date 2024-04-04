MNREGA jobs bring people back to Karnataka's Gadag district

GADAG: Villagers migrating from Gadag during summer has reduced considerably, after the district administration has been convincing residents by offering them jobs under MGNREGA scheme. In fact, many people are coming back from Goa, Mangaluru, Bengaluru and other places.

The main reason for their return can be attributed to jobs under the MGNREGA scheme and the upcoming polls. Villagers are getting parallel jobs as polls are nearing. As per the zilla panchayat sources, this year, more women are utilising the MGNREGA scheme.

Officials are focusing on women, as they can come back with their families to settle in the district.

District administration, ZP and GP are promoting the campaign ‘Why migrate! Get jobs in your village under Employee Guarantee scheme.’ Officials are now successful in convincing migrants to come back and work from their native. Nearly 800 people have moved back from cities, and there are thousands who are coming back this weekend.

The officials, Gram kayak mitra/Tanda Rozagar mitra and Kriyashil Kayak Bandhu members have been visiting every house in the villages to meet job card holders and convincing them to stay in the village and get absorbed in the MGNREGA project. Officials say that they have convinced many villagers in 2023-24, and hope to bring the migration rate to zero. This time, the mercury level is high, and hence the officials have planned to keep first aid boxes and drinking water facility at place of work without fail.

A staff from Gajendragad taluk panchayat said, “This year, the women attendance for MGNREGA scheme is 48.93% whereas last year it was 46.67%. Women are coming in more numbers, and senior citizens are also showing interest in employment guarantee work.”

ZP CEO Bharat S said, “MGNREGA scheme is useful for senior citizens, women, specially-abled and others. We are telling them not to migrate when they have jobs in their own villages. Now, many women are also showing interest in the MGNREGA scheme.”