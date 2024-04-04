Modi PM for next 10 yrs, will end poverty: Minister Pralhad Joshi

HUBBALLI: Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday said that with Narendra Modi continuing as prime minister for the next 10 years, which was also admitted by several international agencies, India will be fully rid of poverty and will emerge as a developed country.

Addressing an election campaign in Shiggaon, Joshi said the country’s say in international affairs has significantly enhanced during the Modi government’s rule, which has earned the appreciation of numerous agencies of international repute, such as the IMF. Also, the IMF has pointed out that around 25 crore people in the country have been brought out of poverty under the Modi administration.

Counting out a series of measures taken to improve ease of living, the BJP leader said, “Prime Minister Modi has resolved to completely eradicate poverty in the country in the next 10 years and transform India into a developed country. Around 25 crore people have already come out of multi-dimensional poverty and achieved economic empowerment as a result of the various schemes and reforms of the Union government,” he stressed.