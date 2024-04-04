Modi PM for next 10 yrs, will end poverty: Minister Pralhad Joshi

HUBBALLI: Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday said that with Narendra Modi continuing as prime minister for the next 10 years, which was also admitted by several international agencies, India will be fully rid of poverty and will emerge as a developed country.
Addressing an election campaign in Shiggaon, Joshi said the country’s say in international affairs has significantly enhanced during the Modi government’s rule, which has earned the appreciation of numerous agencies of international repute, such as the IMF. Also, the IMF has pointed out that around 25 crore people in the country have been brought out of poverty under the Modi administration.
Counting out a series of measures taken to improve ease of living, the BJP leader said, “Prime Minister Modi has resolved to completely eradicate poverty in the country in the next 10 years and transform India into a developed country. Around 25 crore people have already come out of multi-dimensional poverty and achieved economic empowerment as a result of the various schemes and reforms of the Union government,” he stressed.
The Union Cabinet has chalked out a plan to provide shelter to each family in the next five years, with the government already approving sanction for two crore additional houses, for both the rual and urban poor, Joshi said. “The Congress governments in the past have provided only 3.5 crore houses in 65 years of their rule. But Modi has given more than four crore houses in just 10 years under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, while planning for an additional two crore homes,” Joshi said.
The state government distributed Centrally-allotted houses through respective village panchayats, because the latter cannot do it from Delhi, so local governments should ensure equitable distribution of houses ro benefit real beneficiaries, he added.
Later, addressing a meeting of the Banjara community, the Union minister said the community had a strong desire to build a Ram Temple in Ayodhya, which has been fulfilled. Prime Minister Modi was committed to the comprehensive development of the community, so it should stand behind him (Modi) to become prime minister for the third time, he appealed.
“I will try to address some of the important demands of the Banjara community at the Central level. Let 5-6 prominent community members come to Delhi. I will take them to the concerned minister for consultation and find solutions for them,” the minister assured.