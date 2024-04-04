Stop encroachments on Pattandur Agrahara Lake zone: KTDCA

BENGALURU: After residents and activists highlighted the alleged illegal constructions on the buffer zone of Pattandur Agrahara Lake, the Karnataka Tank Development and Conservation Authority (KTDCA) directed the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to inspect the lake and take immediate action to stop such unauthorized settlement and road construction works.

Following, activists and residents highlighting blatant violations, including that of a construction of a road on a buffer zone, despite directions from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the High Court, KTCDA Chief Executive Officer, Mruthyunjay Swamy advised the inspection of the same on March 21.

According to Sandeep Anirudhan, convenor, Citizens Agenda for Bengaluru in survey number 19/2, the illegal layout is being developed and attempts are being made to build a sewage network and connect it to the drain leading into Pattandur Agrahara lake.

“KTDCA in the order issued on March 21 stated that, as per rules, action will be taken against any unauthorized settlement, road construction and illegal construction of buildings in buffer zone areas (within 30 metres from the lake boundary). The order also directed that the report on the action taken will be shared with activists who highlighted the illegalities,” he said.

The activist also added that the BDA should have included the lake in the Revised Master Plan 2015, to avoid lake encroachment. KTCDA officials assured that they will write to the BDA to amend the RMP and include the lake to stop encroachments.