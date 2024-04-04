Two-year-old boy falls into borewell in Karnataka, rescue on

VIJAYAPURA: A two-year-old boy reportedly fell into an open borewell at Lachyan village in Indi taluk on Wednesday.

According to reports, Satwik Mujagond fell into the borewell at a farm while playing near it. An operation is on to rescue the boy. Deputy Commissioner

T Bhoobalan, who visited the spot, has asked SDRF from Kalaburagi to join the operation.

Assistant Commissioner Abid Gadyal said the boy fell into the borewell around 6 pm. The boy is said to be the grandson of the farm owner.

“We sent a team of police and revenue officials, and fire services personnel to the village. Earthmovers are digging a parallel pit to rescue the boy stuck 20 ft below,” he said.

According to sources, the borewell was drilled a few days ago. With no sign of water at 280 ft, the farm owner stopped drilling further and did not bother to close it.

Expressing shock over the tragic incident of the boy fallen into the open borewell, District In Charge Minister M B Patil has directed the district administration to immediately swing into action and launch rescue operations.

In a release issued from Bengaluru, he said that he has already called up DC and SP and given direction for taking every possible measure to rescue the child. He said that he is collecting updates on a frequent intervals.

Amid this, the rescue operations started where the parallel trench being dug up to rescue the trapped child. The camera has also been lowred in to monitor the movement of the baby. Oxygen is also supplied continuously, the officials said.