Will Shah’s strategy for Old Mysuru yield results?

BENGALURU: With the Lok Sabha elections approaching fast, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is determined to win all the seats in the Old Mysuru region.

But it is challenging as the saffron party is not strong enough in the Old Mysuru region, which is the home turf of both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and DCM DK Shivakumar.

To counter Congress’ influence, Shah has overseen the choice of candidates for the entire region, including the replacement of sitting MP Pratap Simha with Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar for the Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha segment and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda’s son-in-law Dr CN Manjunath for the Bengaluru Rural constituency.

Upping the fight for Congress in both constituencies has an added advantage for BJP, as Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are tied up campaigning hard there, leaving them less time for other constituencies.

JDS state president HD Kumaraswamy recently said it was Shah’s idea to make Dr Manjunath contest on a BJP ticket. He too decided to contest from Mandya only after Shah settled the differences with the incumbent MP Sumalatha Ambareesh.

Sumalatha’s announcement on Wednesday that she will not contest but join BJP and back Kumaraswamy in the polls revealed BJP’s bigger plan to stamp its authority in the region.