BWSSB’s recycled water to save flora in BBMP parks

BENGALURU: With the mercury soaring and borewells in many parks maintained by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) witnessing low yield and some going even dry, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has come to rescue such parks through its recycled water.

According to Deputy Director, BBMP, Horticulture Department , Chandrashekhar, in about 23 Assembly constituencies, to ensure the survival of flora, the BBMP had asked the BWSSB to supply recycled water. As many as 23 tankers have been pressed into service each day to supply water. Each tanker can carry 6,000 litres of water.

“We have close to 1,000 parks in BBMP limits and in some, borewells have gone dry. The yield in some is very low and hence, a request was placed with BWSSB. Now 23 tankers supply water daily. The same arrangement shall continue till summer lasts to ensure the survival of plants and trees,” said Chandrashekhar.

An official from BBMP head office stated that a letter has been sent to senior officials for approvals to repair the borewells and also redrill borewells to go deep by another 100 to 200 feet to extract water only for park maintenance.

Meanwhile, some volunteers in KR Puram and surroundings have been watering plants in plastic pots. “Volunteers like Balaji Rogatham keep watering plants in lake park premises in Mahadevapura zone and they have been taking care of saplings as BBMP or BWSSB cannot water them,” said Ram Prasad, co-founder, Friends of Lakes.

At Varanasi Park in Mahadevapura, about 400 saplings were planted by volunteers last year and since the water supply has become an issue this year, people are bringing water from home and watering daily.