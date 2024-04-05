Checks up, drugs worth Rs 3.13cr seized in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Election Commission officials who keep a constant check on illegal activities like cash transactions, liquor sales, distribution of freebies and other items, are adopting a different method to handle cases of drugs and narcotics. To control the menace, officials held a special meeting with narcotics, police and forest department officials.

“In case of liquor and other items, seizures are easy as quantity and volume is high. But with drugs, it is difficult as the quantity is small and value is worth crores of rupees. A different modus operandi is needed. Police teams have started picking up all drug peddlers and intensified raids on them. The list with the police is also being utilised for keeping watch. Checks are being intensified and cases will be on the rise in the coming days,” said a source in the Chief Electoral Office (CEO), Karnataka.

Anti-poaching camp teams of the Karnataka forest department have also been roped in for checking, with cross-border movement of poachers and drugs on the rise. Informants in tribal and village networks have also been activated, sources said.

Recollecting a recent seizure of around 100kg of drugs at the railway station by Railway Police, the official said they have roped in all teams, including DRI and GRP.

Compared to the previous Lok Sabha elections, when 138.21kg of drugs were seized, there has been a 911.49% rise in seizures of drugs and narcotics. In just 10 days of announcement of the model code of conduct, EC officials seized 133.68kg of drugs and narcotics worth Rs 88,37,280. Till April 3, 2024, officials have seized 286.91kg of drugs and narcotics worth Rs 3,13,53,210.