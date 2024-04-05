CM Siddaramaiah questions BJP on source of money for ‘Operation Lotus’

CHITRADURGA: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday alleged that BJP is spending thousands of crores of rupees to bring down democratically elected governments in opposition-ruled states, and questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the source of the money.

Addressing the public after inaugurating ‘Praja Dhwani-2’, a convention, and campaigning for Congress candidate BN Chandrappa in the city, he alleged that PM Modi calls himself “Chowkidar” and says he never indulges in corrupt practices, however, the BJP lures opposition MLAs with Rs 25 crore and brings down governments unethically. “It then spends crores of rupees for their re-election. The people of the country have no doubt about the source of money spent on Operation Lotus,” he said.

The BJP has formed governments in Karnataka but never got the people’s mandate. In 2008, BJP had got 110 seats, and in 2018, it got 104 seats, but carried out Operation Lotus and formed the government, he added. Money for Operation Lotus was generated through corrupt practices, he alleged.

Questioning Modi on steps taken on allegations of 40 per cent commission by the Contractors’ Association against former CMs BS Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai, he alleged that Modi was silent. “The Congress government has formed a commission to probe the allegations and submit a report,” he said, and demanded that Modi answer the people of the country on black money.

Drought funds politics

On the release of drought relief funds, Siddaramaiah said the State government had submitted a memorandum to the Union government six months ago to release drought relief to bail out farmers, after which the Central team inspected drought-affected regions of the state and submitted a report. “Our ministers N Cheluvarayaswamy, Krishna Byregowda and Priyank Kharge met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Home Minister Amit Shah for release of drought relief funds, but it yielded no fruit,” he said.