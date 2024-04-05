Congress will fall, double-engine govt will come to power in Karnataka: Goa CM

MYSURU: Attacking the Congress in Karnataka, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said soon a double-engine government will come to take the state on the path of development.

Swanat, who played a crucial role in stitching the BJP-JDS alliance in Karnataka, said after the Congress came to power in the state, all development works have come to a standstill.

“The Congress with its ‘Super CM’ and ‘Shadow CM’ will collapse after the elections and the BJP-JDS alliance will form a form a double-engine government,” he said at the BJP-JDS rally in Mandya on Thursday.

Sawant felt that JDS state president HD Kumaraswamy would have been chief minister if the JDS and BJP had entered into a pre-poll alliance during the assembly elections.

Claiming that Goa has been witnessing all-round development after the double-engine government came to power, he said the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced several welfare programmes for the poor in the past ten years. “The Congress does politics on caste lines, but the BJP believes in ‘vikas’ (development). Hence, people have rejected the grand old party as it is not development oriented,” he said.

Sawant invited Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for a debate on development, saying Modi’s ten-year rule has achieved what the Congress couldn’t do in the past 50 years.

Strong BJP-JDS wave across state: BSY

BJP leader and former CM B S Yediyurappa said there is a strong BJP-JDS wave across the state and they will win all 28 seats in the state by defeating the Congress money and muscle power. “People have faith in the development works carried out in the previous government. Kumaraswamy can win from any constituency in the state, but the people wanted him to contest from Mandya and he will win by a margin of 2 lakh votes,” he said.